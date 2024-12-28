Backstage News On Outdoor Status Of AEW All In 2024 If Not Enough Tickets Are Sold

Ticket sales have been one of the things that have been on the decline for AEW over the past year, but they are hoping to prove the wrestling world wrong once again with All In: Texas on July 12, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. At the time of writing, tickets have been on sale for nearly three weeks, and AEW have already broken their own North American gate record with seven months left to go until the event. However, on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer assessed the possibility of the show being moved to an indoor arena if enough tickets aren't sold by July.

"I don't think that they will try to move it indoors, they may. I mean it'll become difficult," Meltzer said. "The mayor of Arlington was a key in getting the show there, and Arlington — the city of Arlington is helping bring them in, so moving it to Dallas, you could do it, but it becomes — it's not as easy." Meltzer explained that the problem is once the company exceeds a certain number of tickets sold, it will become very messy, as they will have to refund all tickets before reselling new ones, something WWE experienced with 2022's Money in the Bank event.

AEW have already had to downsize one stadium show in 2025, that being Grand Slam Australia on February 15, but Meltzer believes that they will reach a point where they will sell enough tickets to call All In: Texas a success. "If they hit 20,000 in the stadium I would consider that a big success for them if you look at the history of wrestling. A lot of people will try and make it a failure, 20 is a success, 15 not as much."

