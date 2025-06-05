WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair To Haters: 'I've Got More Money Than Time, Go F Yourself'

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair continued his recent string of bizarre social media activity on Wednesday with posts to both Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) seemingly in response to Dutch Mantell. Mantell ran down Flair on an episode of his "Storytime with Dutch Mantell" podcast after Flair called Jim Ross an "attention seeker" following his cancer diagnosis in a since-deleted post.

Mantell said that Flair needed to "shut up" and called him a "d***," before insulting his intelligence, to which Flair shot back first on X in a post addressing Mantell directly. Flair said the "anger" Mantell "pours out at everybody" is coming from a place of pain with his health issues and told him to stay strong. He followed that up with an every more bizarre post that he also shared to his Instagram where he told his haters "to go F" themselves.

"I try to be nice to everybody," Flair wrote, though in his signature style of capitalizing every word. "God only knows that I've spent more money on spilt liquor in one year than people have in a lifetime. I tried being nice, and this is my last message to everyone. I've got more money than I've got time."

Flair went on to write he didn't recognize anyone in the conversation who wasn't famous. The comments on the Instagram post ranged from supportive from fans to others calling him "wrestling's Kanye West."

After he deleted his initial post about Ross' cancer recovery, Flair said in another that no one could "take a joke from 76 year old man." He posted to X that he was "just tryin to make people laugh and smile." He praised Ross and called him one of the greatest commentators in history.