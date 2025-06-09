Jonathan Coachman Says Rock Did 'A Real Disservice' To WWE Storyline

Former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman has criticized The Rock, discussing how he derailed plans for John Cena.

Coachman recently spoke on the "Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling" podcast, where he stated that The Rock not showing up at WrestleMania 41 harmed not just the Cena-Rhodes storyline, but also WrestleMania as a whole.

"He knew by not showing up that all anybody would talk about was him not showing up. And then what happened? The 13 other matches, two nights of WrestleMania, nobody talked about any of them. You watch any of the recaps, any of the shows, nothing. And that to me was a real disservice to the talent that got onto the shows," he said. "He sucked the entire oxygen out of that entire event by simply not showing up and then two days later giving us that excuse for not showing up."

He feels that The Rock should have appeared at WrestleMania instead of Travis Scott and completed the angle. Coachman doesn't buy The Rock's post-Mania argument that he felt that "The Final Boss" character's work in the storyline was done.

"When you're doing a wrestling angle, you start it and you finish it. But when he said, 'Oh, I called Cody and I called John afterwards and said, I think the final boss's job is done.' Remember when he said that on McAfee? 'I think my job is done.' All you've done is this [throat slash gesture]."

Coachman believes that the right call would've been for Cena to win the title from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 as a babyface, and then sell his soul to The Rock, perhaps even at the following night's show. "So, I would have let him win as a babyface and go crazy, and the crowd would have gone bananas. And then you spend this summer, he can sell his soul the next night. You could have brought Rock out."

Reports have suggested that WWE stars were confused that The Rock didn't get involved following his appearance at Elimination Chamber.