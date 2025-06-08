What Valets Do In Professional Wrestling

Though they're no longer common today, valets used to play an important role in pro wrestling. Distinct from a manager, a valet is most often a female who accompanies a male wrestler to the ring and during promos. Stereotypically, the main difference is that a manager usually has a more active hand in their client's career and will tell them what to do, with Paul Heyman as a strong example. Meanwhile, valets were meant to be visually attractive and often little more than that.

In kayfabe, the idea of a valet is similar to a boxer's entourage, with the women serving as moral support for the in-ring competitors. However, the true reason for their inclusion was the message it sent. The promotion using the valet was giving the audience an attractive woman to leer at, while also introducing another character they could use to gain sympathy or build heat.

There have been countless instances of valets getting involved in matches, whether by causing a distraction or helping their client cheat in some other way. Additionally, promotions could construct an angle that put a valet in danger only for a babyface to step in and save the day, but simply having a conventionally attractive woman at a wrestler's side was often all that was needed to get over with a live crowd.

Unlike managers, who frequently cut promos on behalf of the wrestlers they represent, valets were silent more often than not. There were valets who broke the mold by playing a more active onscreen role, though, and some even became impressive wrestlers in their own right.