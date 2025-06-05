CM Punk Discusses Tattoo Honoring His Mentor, WWE Hall Of Famer Harley Race

Whether it's the Pepsi logo on his left arm, or the burning skull on his right leg, CM Punk has never shied away from showcasing his tattoos, including one design that is dedicated to his mentor and WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race. In a recent edition of "WWE Tattooed," the "Best In The World" detailed how he honored Race's legacy with art, and explained how the NWA legend still has an impact on his career today.

"I am a professional wrestler, and I celebrate my roots. I got a Harley Race peacock, I got Harley Race's crown. Harley was a mentor to me. He taught me stuff that I will not talk about to you on camera, it's stuff that civilians don't need to know. Harley taught me how to carry myself, how to be believable." Punk said. "I met Harley when he was long retired, but I was a guy that he told me, anytime you wanna work one of my shows, you're booked ... I mean, to this day, a lot of what you see me do on screen, on "Raw" on Netflix, is influenced by 'What would Harley Race do,' you know?"

Punk continued to speak about Race booking him on shows in Missouri, where he drive to Eldon or Kansas City instead of working closer to home, even though it meant he would make less money. The former WWE Champion felt that it was more important to learn from Race and gain experience working for him, rather than taking an easier path and earning a bigger paycheck.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.