Sheamus Recalls Bonding With R-Truth During Beginning Of WWE Career

WWE veteran R-Truth's sudden release shocked both fans and talent in the promotion, with many noting how they thought he'd be in the promotion for life. Recently, Sheamus appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show," where he commented on R-Truth's release and whether he believes he'll ever return to WWE.

"He's one of the most beloved because he is one of the most entertaining. I had my first dark match against him when I came up, in '07 I think, or '08," he recalled. "I came up on the road for dark. R-Truth had just come back; after he was with the company, he went to TNA and he came back again. So, we had the dark match together on the road and from then we bonded," he added. "That fella walking into the dressing room, and it's just laughs. He has this contagious laugh that just lights up the room."

When asked if he thinks Truth will be back, Sheamus noted that he doesn't think this is the end for the veteran in WWE. "There's no way Truth is not going to come back at some stage. I'm sure you'll see him again," Sheamus said. "Same with Carlito. Carlito was gone for a while, he came back and... It's not the end. If you truly want to find your way back, you'll find your way back."

