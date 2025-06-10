WWE Star CM Punk Explains The Deeper Meaning Behind His Pepsi Tattoo

CM Punk has one of the most famous tattoos in professional wrestling in the form of a Pepsi logo on his left shoulder. For years, fans have wondered why he chose to put a soda company's logo on his body. Now, Punk is sharing the real story behind this unique tattoo and others.

Punk's inspiration came from an unlikely source. While he was in detention as a teenager, he read an interview with Brian Baker, the guitarist from a punk rock band called Minor Threat. The band started in Washington, DC in the early 1980s and helped create something called the "straight edge" lifestyle.

In the interview, Baker was asked about his Coca-Cola tattoo. His simple answer was honest and direct. "I like Coca Cola," Baker said. Punk thought this response was perfectly punk rock – no fancy explanation needed.

"I don't like Coke, I like Pepsi. I'm a Midwest kid at heart, so I got a Pepsi tattoo," Punk explained in a recent interview on the WWE YouTube channel.

For Punk, the ink represents his commitment to the straight edge lifestyle. People who are straight edge don't drink alcohol, smoke, or use drugs. They choose to live clean lives without substances.

Minor Threat is widely known for starting this subculture, and their music influenced many young people to make similar choices. Punk has been straight edge for most of his life, and the Pepsi tattoo serves as a daily reminder of these values.

"That tattoo represents me being straight edge and that's really kinda it," Punk said. "I know it seems silly to put a corporate logo on yourself, but it really has a deeper meaning and it means so much more to me than just a soft drink."

For Punk, straight edge is not a mere wrestling gimmick. It's a lifestyle that makes him come across more authentic than many of his peers.

