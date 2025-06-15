WWE Star CM Punk Opens Up About His 'Most Painful' Tattoo

CM Punk is known for his many tattoos. From Pepsi logos to the Cobra logo from "GI Joe," Punk is a walking canvas for tattoo artists, but one piece takes the cake as the most painful tattoo that Punk has had done.

"My chest was definitely the most painful," Punk told WWE's official YouTube channel, while discussing his many tattoos. "There was a moment where I was getting my chest tattoo, where I questioned my reality. The one behind my ear, which really, technically is on my skull, was next level, but it was small enough where I was like, 'I can survive this.'"

The former AEW World Champion says that all of his tattoos are personal, and having inspiration like the personal family inspiration for the tattoo behind his ear helped him power through the intense procedure. His family members aren't the only ones inspiring his tattoos, as the former WWE Champion revealed that he had a tattoo dedicated to his mentor and WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race, which features a peacock, much like Race's famous forearm tattoo. Punk als admits that some tattoos don't have meaning, but they are still personal.

Punk is currently without a direction as WWE heads to Money In The Bank. While he's currently feuding with former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and The Vision, alongside Sami Zayn, Punk recently lost a chance at the Money In The Bank match, losing to El Grande Americano in a match that also involved AJ Styles.