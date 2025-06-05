Natalya Likens Former AEW Star Mariah May To This WWE Main Roster Star

Former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May made her WWE debut on Tuesday, appearing above the NXT's women's roster on a balcony and announcing her intentions to take over the division. Former WWE NXT star Natalya was impressed with May's debut and compared her journey to that of a former WWE NXT Women's Champion.

"We were talking about Stephanie [Vaquer] last week, and so Mariah has a similar journey, where she went out and explored the world before coming to WWE. She was a fan. She loved it," Natalya said on "Busted Open" recently. "You know and realize she was a fan and she wanted to pursue this...and she became a student of the game."

Natalya thinks that Mariah's childhood love of WWE will take her far in the company, much like it did for Vaquer, who is now a member of WWE's main roster on "Raw."

"She is beautiful but I can tell that she really fought for this and she really worked hard for this," Natalya continued. "I like the way she tells stories...So I'm excited to see the stories that she tells with the women in NXT."

Natalya will be keeping her eye on May, as she says "NXT" is one of her favorite shows at present, and the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is always open to showing up in the WWE Performance Center.

"I would not be against having a match with her, just putting it out there," Natalya chuckled. "I think Shawn [Michaels] does an amazing job with letting the men and women tell stories."