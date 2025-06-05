Deonna Purrazzo Explains Why She Doesn't Like Tag Matches, Names Preferred AEW Partner

Deonna Purrazzo is best known for her tenures in TNA and ROH, where she captured several titles, most notably three runs with the TNA Knockouts Championship and a run as the ROH Women's Champion. Because of this, Purrazzo is largely considered a singles competitor, which she seems to agree with, but on occasion has to team up with another wrestler, which she claims isn't something she enjoys.

"I don't love women's tag team wrestling," Purrazzo said during an interview on the "Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis" when asked about whether AEW should have a women's tag team division. "It's just not something, like, I have a grasp on. Like, I think that is for a lot of women. Like, I don't necessarily think we are trained to have incredible tag team wrestling matches." Despite this, she admits that once women get a lot of experience wrestling alongside one specific tag team partner, things can ultimately change.

Purrazzo then emphasized that tag teams need to have chemistry and develop real relationships as well as be able to tell the audience why they're in a tag team in the first place. She then criticized the random pair-ups that usually occur in women's tag team wrestling. "There's no substance to it. There's no rhyme or reason to it," she opined before naming who she would want to tag with if given the opportunity to tell a story. "I think the obvious answer is Britt Baker; that's like, you know, one of my other good friends in real life."

