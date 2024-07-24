Deonna Purrazzo Lists Fellow AEW Star As Dream Match

Ever since Deonna Purrazzo stepped foot in an AEW ring, fans around the world have wondered when they will get to see all of the dream matches they know "The Virtuosa" is capable of having. Purrazzo has already faced the likes of Toni Storm, Thunder Rosa, and Hikaru Shida in 2024, but the AEW women's division still has a lot of big names that Purrazzo has yet to face.

Advertisement

Purrazzo spoke about these dream matches on "Busted Open Radio," where she began by looking at the possibility of working with one of her best friends, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. "Everybody knows that's one of my best friends, so I feel like for us to finally be in the same company, in the same place, it's inevitable at some point we're going to work together, at some point we're going to hate each other, and I really look forward to that."

The other big dream match would be with current AEW TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Mercedes Mone. However, if Purrazzo was to face "The CEO" at any point, she would want to add an extra stipulation onto the match to give it some extra weight. "With Mercedes, I feel like that's a dream match I've always had, and we've always skirted around each other. We've never gotten the chance to be in the same place at the same time. My dream match would be a submission match with her. I feel like we're both so technical, and so submission — we've built our careers on having submissions, I feel like to trade those back and forth would be a dream come true for me."

Advertisement

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.