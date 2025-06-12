Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Possibility Of Vince McMahon Buying WWE

Vince McMahon recently registered his new business, 14TH & I Holdings, in Connecticut, and it's believed that the venture will focus on sports, media, and entertainment. Despite facing a massive ongoing lawsuit, McMahon doesn't seem to be pausing his life at all, but what are the chances of the 79-year-old somehow buying back WWE?

"When Vince McMahon is involved, I tend to lean into the 'never say never' a lot more," Eric Bischoff said during an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast when asked whether or not he believes McMahon buying WWE is even a remote possibility. "I can't imagine the scenario where that would be likely, however, it is plausible. TKO might not be interested, but it's a publicly held company. Depending on the offer, TKO has no choice but to be interested, because they have a fiduciary responsibility to their shareholders to maximize shareholder value."

Bischoff then suggested that McMahon could potentially find an extremely wealthy partner, like Saudi Arabia, to back him; it wouldn't matter whether or not TKO wasn't interested, the number would simply be too high to ignore. "It is plausible Vince could put together enough money to make an offer for a publicly held company and because it would have a positive, potentially, impact on shareholder value, the offer would have to be entertained!" he added, noting that TKO might be able to find a million ways to not accept the offer, but they would have to entertain it.

