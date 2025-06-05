JBL Addresses Whether WWE's John Cena Will Retire As A Face Or Heel

John Cena's long run as a babyface made his sudden heel turn break the hearts of many of his long-term fans. While this isn't the first time Cena has been a heel, as his run as the "Doctor of Thuganomics" was how he initially got himself much-needed heat, considering that this is supposed to be his farewell tour, it now begs the question: Will John Cena retire as a heel?

According to JBL, during an episode of "Something To Wrestle," he doesn't believe that Cena will hang up his boots as a heel. "I think, you know, it's one of those things where, you know, they want him to come back and be Cena so badly that when it's all said and done, if he just comes out the next night as a babyface? The place will go nuts," he opined, noting that he thinks fans will actually thank Cena for everything regardless. "Look at this scenario: if he stays a heel...and his last match is on a Sunday, he comes out on Monday Night RAW, and you know that's the last time you're gonna see him, and he comes out, that place is gonna go crazy cheering for him."

JBL then pointed out that he's seen Cena's entire career play out from either working with him or doing commentary during his rise in WWE, and noted how the fans have changed with Cena. "At first they kinda resented him, at first they kinda half liked him, half didn't like him, then after a while they just got where everybody loved the guy," he recalled. "It's an appreciation, I believe, of years of service."

