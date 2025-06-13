WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Discusses Possibilities For John Cena's Final Match

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is in the midst of his retirement tour, with his latest stop pitting him and Logan Paul against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at WWE Money in the Bank. Looking ahead, many are expecting him to have more title defenses added to his tour. What set-up might he have for this last match ever in December, though? On a recent edition of "Something To Wrestle," WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield weighed the possibilities for Cena's final opponent.

"I don't know if it's Cody, Roman [Reigns]. You got one of the biggest stars and to have somebody that's equal to Cena, there aren't but just a handful of people in the world that are equal to Cena," JBL said. "If it's Brock [Lesnar] ... could be The Rock."

While acknowledging the pairing of Cena and another top name as plausible, JBL thinks WWE and Cena could also pursue a different pathway in the lead-up to his sendoff, whether there is a championship on the line or not. "I wouldn't be surprised for Cena to choose somebody that is not in the main event picture right now and do the job because that's John Cena," JBL said. "John Cena is the most unselfish guy in the freaking world and he loves this business. He is the most respectful guy I've nearly ever met in my life. I wouldn't be surprised to see him choose somebody that he knows is going to be a star, give him the rub, and go out on his shield."

So far in his tour, Cena has competed in the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. After then dethroning Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, Cena successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against his long-time rival Randy Orton at Backlash. Two weeks later, he defeated R-Truth in a non-title match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

