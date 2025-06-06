Nic Nemeth Recalls 'Flabbergasted' WWE Crowd From Money In The Bank Cash-In

Nic Nemeth's WWE career might have slowed down at the tail end of his tenure, but early on he enjoyed a lot of success, like becoming a two-time World Heavyweight Champion. Notably, to capture the aforementioned title the second time, he cashed in the Money in the Bank Briefcase on Alberto Del Rio after months of being stopped.

During an episode of "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth looked back on the cash in and how fans reacted to it. "I did not know how the reaction would be," he claimed. "I was losing a lot at the time and, even for me, a bad guy, cashing in a loophole on a good guy champion [Del Rio], who's also injured from the last match he had where he can't stand on a leg?" Nemeth described the situation as rooting for a bad guy who was picking the bones of a good guy but noted that the fans stuck by him and noted how his losses for months made him a non-credible threat and made the win shocking despite Del Rio's injury.

"The plan was: Del Rio's injured, you go down there, you hit him with the briefcase on his leg, he has a broken ankle, and you hit a finish, we got a new champion," he recalled. Nemeth added thathe argued with creative to instead incorporate false finishes to make the moment special, especially when Del Rio kicked out of Nemeth's secondary finisher. "They cut to people in the crowd flabbergasted by this," he added.

