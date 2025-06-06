WWE Hall Of Famer Recently Involved In AAA Reportedly Not Scheduled For Worlds Collide

Despite his past involvement in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, including becoming an investor in the promotion in October 2024 prior to WWE's purchase in April 2025, WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield is reportedly not scheduled to make an appearance at Saturday's World's Collide show. According to PWInsider Elite, JBL is set to be in Los Angeles, so he could pop up at either show on Saturday, but WWE sources told the outlet he is not slated for the Worlds Collide broadcast.

JBL has made surprise appearances in AAA over the last year. At AAA Triplemania 32 in August 2024, JBL accompanied Nic Nemeth, the former Dolph Ziggler in WWE, to the ring for his AAA Mega Championship defense against Alberto El Patron, which Nemeth lost. Following the match, El Patron revealed himself as the mysterious person who had been attacking talent backstage. He allied himself with Konnan, AAA's head of creative, as well as AAA's president, and JBL shook hands with the former Alberto Del Rio in the middle of the ring, signifying a potential alliance.

The Hall of Famer had been popping up in various promotions like MLW, GCW, and TNA in addition to AAA, and many of his appearances were alongside Nemeth, but AAA was the only promotion he had invested in. He promised to take AAA global and boost Mexico's profile in the process. WWE announced it had acquired the promotion during WrestleMania 41 weekend during the pre-show of night one. JBL was not part of the on-air announcement.