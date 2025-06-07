Backstage News On Women's Division Segment Set For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Three major powerhouses will reportedly face off in an interview segment on "WWE SmackDown" Friday night. According to Fightful Select, a backstage interview segment featuring WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, and Jade Cargill is set for the show ahead of Money in the Bank on Saturday, though none of the women are set to compete on the premium live event as of this writing.

All of the Money in the Bank ladder match participants are set for the show, including Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Naomi, and Stephanie Vaquer rounding out the women's bout. As for the men's match, Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Seth Rollins, Penta, Andrade and El Grande Americano (Chad Gable) are also backstage at "SmackDown." Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and Logan Paul are also at the show.

Fightful also noted that Paul "Triple H" Levesque filmed something unrelated to "SmackDown" on Friday involving a black SUV. It was likely related to a WrestleMania 42 announcement, though nothing was confirmed to be airing on Friday.