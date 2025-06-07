Uncle Howdy Calls Out WWE SmackDown Tag Teams In First Wyatt Sicks Video Since Return

"Uncle Howdy" Bo Dallas appeared during "WWE SmackDown" in a vignette to call out the tag team division.

The Wyatt Sicks made their return for the first time since being drafted to "SmackDown" in January on the May 23 episode, attacking the Street Profits, FrAxiom, #DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns in one fell swoop to close the show.

Speaking for the group during Friday's episode, Dallas appeared to pay homage to his late brother Bray Wyatt, defining grief as non-linear, not healed by time as the adage would claim, instead a "festering wound that is continually being ripped open by the echo of something that is no more."

He said that he had been watching the tag team division and questioned whether the loyalty, trust, or brotherhood was truly unbreakable. He then addressed his own unit, "From our loss, we have become a family, a ship unshaken by the storm, and yet again they wanted to forget about us," and said that they had returned not for nostalgia or closure, but to take what they are owed. Circling back to the tag division, he said that its brotherhood will be tested and to accept the condemnation, for the Wyatt Sicks will not be forgotten.

The faction last wrestled on "WWE Raw" in December, with the team of Dallas, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan losing to Karrion Kross, the Authors of Pain, and The Miz. Nikki Cross last wrestled alongside Lumis, Gacy, and Rowan in September, winning a mixed tag team Street Fight against American Made.