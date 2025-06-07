Ethan Page Steals Pin At WWE Worlds Collide, Retains Men's NXT North American Title

Ethan Page retained his NXT North American Championship over Rey Fenix, Je'Von Evans, and Laredo Kid during WWE x AAA Worlds Collide.

In his first defense since capturing the title from Ricky Saints in May, Page found himself against a familiar face in "WWE NXT" rival Evans, someone he last shared an AEW ring with in Fenix, and AAA's representative in Kid. And he would find himself mostly outmatched by his opponents' speed and agility in the match, with Konnan on commentary remarking on the fact that over the course of the bout, he was drawn into performing more high-flying maneuvers than usual. Page would also be sent flying over the announcer's desk from a tope suicida from Evans, clearing Konnan and Corey Graves from their positions.

Fenix and Evans at several points looked to have the match and title under wraps, hitting their signatures only to be denied by a broken pinfall. That back-and-forth would ultimately play into the finish, with Page pushing Kid in the way of Evans' springboard cutter, capitalizing to grab Evans and launch him to the outside in the direction of Fenix. He then hit the Twisted Smile neckbreaker to secure the pin, the win, and the title retention.