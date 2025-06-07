Report: WWE Talent Believe They Know Who's Winning Women's Money In The Bank Match

The amount of talent in the 2025 women's Money in the Bank ladder match is nothing short of impressive with many former champions and recent "WWE NXT" callups set to vie for the briefcase suspended high above the ring. While fans have been making their predictions as to who they think is going to win out of Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Naomi, and Stephanie Vaquer, a new Fightful Select report said that talent believe they know who is winning.

According to the report, which Fightful indicated is not a direct report on who is set to win the match nor has the rumored winner among talent been confirmed by any official source within WWE, those they have spoken to expect Naomi to win the briefcase. Source indicated to the outlet that talent have been under the impression that Naomi is winning for a few weeks.

Naomi qualified for the match back on the May 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown" when she defeated nemesis Jade Cargill and Nia Jax.