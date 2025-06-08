Dave Meltzer Believes AEW Collision Should Move To This Night From Saturdays

Ever since AEW first announced the addition of "Collision" and that the show would be taking place on Saturdays, many in the industry have been doubtful about it's long-term success. Not only was "Collision" the promotion's third weekly running show at the time, but also there had historically not been any successful wrestling shows that have aired on Saturdays and survived the weekend sport juggernauts like NBA and NFL.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," the upcoming 11th of June "Collision" show will be the second part of a four hour show and be called "Summer Blockbuster" that it'll share with "Dynamite" that week. But while "Monday Night RAW" and "SmackDown" are able to pull off three hour shows, the data shows it odes damage to the audience in the long run, and four hours is even worse.

"That said, WBD is looking for what time slot is best for Collision permanently. With WWE and other sports so prevalent, Saturday night isn't it," he wrote. "I think Thursday night at 8-10 p.m. is better than Wednesday from 10-midnight even though Wednesday has the perfect lead-in of TV main event."

Meltzer also added that taping shows in front of a tired audience will never do the show justice, as it always ends up dragging the night out, despite being a cost-saving effort on AEW's end. In the past, AEW already made major decisions around their programming in the past, like cancelling "Rampage" in 2024, so moving "Collision" to a week day wouldn't be too big of a deal, and hopefully for the promotion, another live event show as to not stretch out their audience all in one night.