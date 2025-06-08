WWE CCO Triple H Addresses Lengthy Gap Between All-Woman Evolution PLEs

The second iteration of WWE's all-women's Evolution PLE is just over a month away, taking place Sunday, July 13 in Atlanta, Georgia. The inaugural event that took place in October 2018 showed that WWE's women's landscape had drastically changed to a more competitive style, and built steam for the first-ever women's main event at WrestleMania 35. At the 2025 Money In The Bank post-show press conference, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque was asked about the near 7-year gap in between Evolution events.

"I've wanted to do Evolution 2 since Evolution 1; probably before we even did it, I was already trying to figure out how to do Evolution 2. For a lot of different reasons, the timing wasn't right but now it is. I'm thrilled to be able to do it again and the truth is as amazing as the women in our business were then, it's grown exponentially," Levesque answered.

WWE's rosters have expanded on both the men's and women's sides since 2018 and Levesque acknowledged that some of their current stars were just fans of WWE when the first Evolution took place, having watched it and now having the opportunity to be a part of the second edition. Although Levesque is excited, there have been reports of internal wariness for the event.

"The biggest trick we'll have is how do we build that card out and have that many women in and try to fit as many people into that card because everybody's gonna want to be a part of it and we want to make sure that everybody gets to do something there. So, that will be the trickiest part," Levesque continued. "What's awesome for us is the demand for it."

