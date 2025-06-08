Cody Rhodes On R-Truth WWE MITB Return: 'It's Always Our Job To Give You What You Want'

Countless fans and several WWE superstars spoke out online over the past few days following R-Truth's announcement on June 1st that he was released from WWE. Truth's surprise return last night at Money In The Bank just days after his announcement garnered excitement as if he had been gone for months. During the "Money In The Bank Post-Show", Cody Rhodes was asked by Peter Rosenberg about Truth's return during his main event match where he and WWE World Heavyweight Champion teamed against Logan Paul and the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.

"I will say, he asked the big question out of the gate, the truth is: you guys wanted Truth, and it's always our job, everybody 'up here,' everybody 'over here,' Triple H, Nick Khan, it's always our job to give you what you want, so thank you guys for letting us know. Thank you, guys," Rhodes remarked.

During the match, Cena struck Rhodes in the head with the Undisputed WWE Championship belt before a hooded figure ran into the ring and tackled Cena to the canvas, this being Truth who revealed himself to a thunderous ovation from the Los Angeles crowd. Truth then struck Cena with his championship title, allowing Rhodes to recover and deliver a Cross Rhodes to the champ to end the match.

Truth has spoken out that his return last night was not a "work," thanking the fans for making their voices loud for the 54-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

