Booker T Says This WWE NXT Star Is The One Standout He's Keeping An Eye On

As part of the commentary team for "WWE NXT," WWE Hall of Famer Booker T regularly keeps an eye on the next crop of superstars due for a call-up to the WWE main roster. A batch from the black and gold brand recently received their calls to join the "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" brands but development does not stop. On "Hall of Fame," Booker was asked who will be the next to step up for "NXT's" women's division.

"I mean, Kelani Jordan, man, she's grown so much over the year. Gotta give her so much credit, man," Booker answered. "Her in-ring prowess is on top, man. She's different, she's definitely different. Kelani Jordan is definitely the one standout I'm really keeping my eye on."

Booker has felt Jordan has been ready for some time but brought up how another up-and-comer has his attention, one who is on part of "WWE Evolve" in development, that being Kylie Armstrong. Booker teased Armstrong as being someone who could come into the industry and change the landscape.

"I'm serious, man. She is so freakin' talented. Talk about her footwork, her positioning and her timing, her awareness, oh my God, man, can't wait for Armstrong to actually get her shot," Booker said with excitement. "Wait til we really get a chance to see her up-close and personal. So, those are my two picks right now to really step up the game since the call-ups."

