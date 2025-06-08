WWE CCO Triple H Addresses Possibility Of Cardi B Stepping Into The Ring

There was speculation that Travis Scott was going to show up last night's Money In The Bank PLE to set up a future match featuring the celebrity singer. Although Scott did not appear, the thought of the next celebrity match for WWE is on the minds of some but not for the man who provided the WrestleMania 41 theme song. At the "Money In The Bank Post-Show," WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque was asked about the host of this year's SummerSlam, Cardi B, stepping into the ring.

"I don't know if anybody can control Cardi B, let me just start with that. So, if she wants to, I think it's gonna be hard to talk her out of it, and then what can we expect? Who the hell knows?" Levesque responded. "The one thing I know about Cardi is whatever she's gonna do is what she's gonna do and you're sort of, kind of just hanging onto the tiger's tail a little bit there."

Levesque followed up his comment but saying that there has been fun in working with Cardi and that she is excited for her appearance at SummerSlam. Cardi is also a fan of pro wrestling, having written on her X account years ago that she began watching WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era. Cardi was set to be the host of SummerSlam in 2021 but had to cancel due to the birth of her son.

"When you work with people like (Cardi) it's exciting. We'll see, we'll see where that goes but we're thrilled to be working with her," Levesque continued. "It's a really cool time where things are clicking and the world is watching and they're excited about what we're doing and you see it across the numbers of everything we're doing, so, exciting time, keep watching because with people like Cardi you never know."

