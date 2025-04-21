Cardi B Will Host Two-Night WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE, Per Announcement On SmackDown

In the last year or so, several musicians have appeared on WWE television, most notably Travis Scott, and another rapper, Cardi B, will play an important role at one of WWE's big four PLEs, SummerSlam, later this year.

During last week's "WWE SmackDown," Cardi B announced in a video that she will be hosting the two-night SummerSlam show in August.

"What's up WWE Universe? Guess what? SummerSlam, Metlife, two nights, and I will finally be hosting — and nobody better try me," said the rapper.

This year's edition of SummerSlam will be the first time that "The Biggest Party of the Summer" will be held over the course of two nights, like WWE's biggest PLE, WrestleMania. The show will be held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 2 and 3. The rapper had, in fact, been the one to announce the dates and venue for the show last year.

Cardi B, who has been a lifelong wrestling fan, was supposed to host SummerSlam in 2021, but she couldn't do it as she was to give birth to her son just a few weeks before the show. She had revealed in an interview last year that she was keen to be involved in a WWE event, either perform on a show or slap someone. The 32-year-old star may have a few WWE wrestlers who could take her up on her offer of wrestling in WWE, and follow in the footsteps of Bad Bunny and Travis Scott, as wrestlers like Liv Morgan and Chelsea Green have expressed their desire to face her.