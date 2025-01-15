Chelsea Green Want To Wrestles These Celebs In WWE

"WWE Raw" heading to Netflix this year has not only opened the door for several sponsors to become aligned with the company, but could also intrigue more celebrities to become involved on-screen. Many actors or actresses might find it beneficial to appear on the red brand to promote a new Netflix project, but it remains to be seen which celebrities would actually have interest in lacing up a pair of boots. Despite WWE's Netflix deal just starting, the new Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green has listed two celebrities she would like to have a match with if given the opportunity.

"So I want to wrestle Cardi B but now that I keep seeing miss Vanessa Hudgens, I think I might also swerve. I'm gonna give myself a match with Vanessa Hudgens and a match with Cardi B, those are my dream celeb matches right now." Green told "The Wrestling Classic."

In 2023, Cardi B expressed interest in making a WWE appearance, explaining that she's unsure how to contribute, but wants to get involved and it would fulfill a dream of hers. Green did respond to the Grammy Award winner, saying that she will be ready for her arrival if she decides to visit WWE.

It's no secret that Vanessa Hudgens is a massive WWE fan, especially after being seen at WrestleMania 40 last year and most recently at the "Raw" on Netflix premiere. She also joined Sami Zayn, Jey and Jimmy Uso when "WWE Smackdown" went off the air two weeks ago, where she was seen "Yeet-ing" with the OG Bloodline.

