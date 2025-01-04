Vanessa Hudgens Yeets In The Ring With Top WWE Stars After SmackDown Goes Off The Air

Hollywood actress/Broadway star Vanessa Hudgens became an honorary Uce last night after "WWE SmackDown" went off the air, as she, the OG Bloodline (Sami Zayn, Jey, and Jimmy Uso), and Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, capped the night off with a big "Yeet-ing" bang.

A video posted by a fan on X who attended last night's show at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, shows the former Disney star climbing into the ring. With a microphone in hand, Rhodes fired up the crowd to let out one more thunderous "Yeet" before parting ways. Jey, the originator of the "Yeet," got everyone in the ring and the fans to put their hands together in unison before commanding the final "Yeet." Afterward, a roar of claps followed. Hudgens, who has revealed that she is an avid fan of the squared circle, has attended several WWE and AEW live events and participated in WWE charity events, such as "WWE Superstars For Hope" in 2015.

This is what happens when smackdown goes off with jey, jimmy, Sami, and Cody. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/q2pisSfQG7 — THE REAL Ethan McCollum (@EthanMcCollum15) January 4, 2025

Meanwhile, The OG Bloodline was in good spirits in the video despite taking a loss to Jey and Jimmy's younger brother, Solo Sikoa, and his New Bloodline members/worshippers, Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu, in the main event of the last night's show. On Monday, when "WWE Raw" premieres on Netflix, the culmination of who reigns supreme will be tested when Sikoa faces the unwavering Roman Reigns to determine who really is the one and only "Tribal Chief" in WWE when they square off in a Tribal Combat match. Per a new stipulation made by Sikoa to Paul Heyman last night, should he win, Heyman will permanently become Sikoa's "Wiseman." If the tables turn and Sikoa loses, he would officially acknowledge Reigns as the true "Tribal Chief."