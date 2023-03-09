Hollywood Star Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off WWE Golden Title On Social Media

Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens upped her "Thirsty Thursday" with the golden WWE Championship replica belt. In the 21-second video, Hudgens posed with the title, toasted with it, and even called it "very pretty." WWE shared Hudgens' video on Twitter with the caption, "@VanessaHudgens has the #WWEGoldenTitle on a thirsty Thursday? This could be the start of something new."

The "High School Musical" actress is no stranger to sharing her love of pro wrestling via social media, whether it's WWE or AEW. She was backstage at "AEW Dynamite" just last month. In the past, Hudgens also attended several WWE charity events, including in 2015, when she was part of the "WWE Superstars For Hope" event in Beverly Hills.

It's worth noting, the award-winning rapper and WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg is actually the owner of the golden title. Last August, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch presented the title to Snoop at the WrestleMania 39 launch party. Though it wasn't long after, in December, Snoop announced that it was "stolen," while he was on his "The Holidaze of Blaze Tour."

Hudgens isn't the first celeb to share a video with the title either. Last month a video surfaced of "Saturday Night Live" alum Pete Davidson with the title, while Guillermo Rodriguez from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" was seen with it just weeks after it disappeared. NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was also in possession of the title for some time as were Rob Gronkowski and another celebrity WWE Hall of Famer, William Shatner. It will be interesting to see if anyone else will be carrying the title before WrestleMania 39.