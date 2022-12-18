Update On Snoop Dogg's Missing WWE Title

The strange saga of Snoop Dogg's golden WWE Championship continues today after the WWE Hall of Famer reported it missing on Saturday. In a shocking twist, Guillermo of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" fame was found in possession of the golden WWE Championship at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl this weekend. A video was released by the official WWE Twitter account verifying that this was the case. While Guillermo had Snoop Dogg's title in his possession at the beginning of the video, it didn't take long for him to lose the title belt as well, leaving the current status of the belt once again uncertain at this time.

The golden WWE Championship was first given to Snoop Dogg in anticipation of WrestleMania 39 in the legendary performer's home state of California. As this story continues, it appears that celebrity participation will be a big part of building to the next WrestleMania, and understandably so. The last time Wrestlemania "went Hollywood" was back in 2005 for WrestleMania 21, which featured plenty of celebrity guests at "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

Snoop Dogg has long been an ambassador and fan of professional wrestling, with appearances in both WWE and AEW becoming a semi-frequent surprise in both companies. Beyond just appearances, Snoop Dogg has also rapped on two theme songs in recent memory, once in a remix of Cody Rhodes' AEW theme song back in 2021 and another for his cousin, Sasha Banks, who debuted the Snoop Dogg remix of her theme song in 2019. Banks has been in the news recently, with her now done working with WWE and heading to Japan in the new year.