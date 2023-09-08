Cardi B Still Wants To Come To WWE And 'Slap A B****' (And Chelsea Green Can't Wait)

WWE and celebrity guests have gone hand-in-hand over the years, with the likes of Mr. T, Bad Bunny, and Logan Paul all leaving their marks on the company. There might be one more name about to be added to the list. International megastar Cardi B, who is one of the most well-recognized female music artists in the world, has long-professed her love for pro wrestling and interest in working with WWE down the line.

In a recent interview with Hot 97, the rapper was quizzed on the potential of a guest appearance at WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia and whether she could have a match inside the squared circle.

"I would love to attend, I don't know what to do," she said.

"I don't know whether I have to perform or slap a b****, but like I want to go. I have to fulfill some type of dream. I used to love wrestling, I used to be crazy for it."

Cardi B cited the likes of Batista and Eddie Guerrero as some of her favorite stars growing up as a WWE fan, as well as making the hilarious admission that she thought The Undertaker was a real ghost as a kid. Her desire to become involved on-screen with the company has already garnered attention from one active competitor, with one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green taking to social media to welcome the New Yorker.

WWE has long shown its desire to spotlight celebrities on its biggest shows, and with next year's WrestleMania premium live event an anniversary for the company, there's no reason why Cardi B couldn't make her presence felt.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Hot 97 with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.