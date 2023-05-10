Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez Want Dream Match With Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion

Just days removed from singer Bad Bunny's win over Damian Priest at WWE Backlash, other members of the locker room are calling out some of the music industry's biggest stars.

On Wednesday, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez called out hip-hop artists Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in an interview with Billboard.com, saying they would "love to see them" in the ring.

"I think Meg would be incredible," the tag team champions said. "They've also been so active with us on Twitter and just responded to different things. Those two would be interesting to see in the ring. Us versus Cardi and Meg. Make it happen."

Morgan, a former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, even suggested the musicians look athletic enough to be able to challenge her and Rodriguez for their tag team championships if they agreed to appear in WWE.

"I'm not gonna go easy on them, though," Morgan warned. "They look like they could take the titles: an Extreme Rules Match, Last Woman Standing Match. Let's do all of it."

Cardi B has been an outspoken supporter of WWE when the topic has come up, though she admitted in a tweet in early 2021 that "I haven't watched it in years." She has tweeted in the past that she's a fan of popular 1990s stars like Booker T, Eddie Guerrero, Trish Stratus and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

WWE has found success bringing in outside celebrities to perform in recent years, including Bad Bunny, aka Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio's critically acclaimed appearance at Backlash this past weekend.