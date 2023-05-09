Booker T Praises Bad Bunny, Says He Should Have Main-Evented WWE Backlash

This past Saturday saw WWE hold Backlash, their first major event in Puerto Rico in nearly 20 years. The PLE featured a match between Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny and WWE's Damien Priest that elicited a huge response from both the fans in attendance as well as those watching at home, with some calling Bunny the best celebrity wrestler in history. Speaking on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T had positive things to say about the match and shared his belief that it should have served as the main event over Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar.

"You [have to] understand when the crowd is going to be at its peak, and that was when Bad Bunny was going to come out," Booker said. "Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico — I don't give a damn who you got on the card, that's the main event." Booker was clearly a fan of the match on Saturday, and shared his respect for Bunny as well as Priest for their performances.

"Bunny makes it as real as he possibly can," Booker stated. "That right there ... is something that I try to preach to these young guys about. You don't have to be a great wrestler in order to make it feel a certain way. You don't have to actually know how to do it if you act like you know how to do it pretty good." The WWE Hall of Famer then pointed out that he is able to tell Bunny wasn't raised "with a silver spoon in his mouth," and he knows what it's like to be in a fight.