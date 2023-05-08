Mark Henry Calls Bad Bunny The Best Celebrity Wrestler Of All Time After WWE Backlash

Bad Bunny may only have a couple of matches to his name in his wrestling career, the most recent being a victory over former tag team partner Damian Priest this past Saturday at WWE Backlash (which took place in Bunny's home country of Puerto Rico). But that limited sample size is all Mark Henry needs to see to know how great Bunny is as a wrestler. In today's episode of Busted Open Radio, the AEW personality revealed just how great he thinks Bunny is when it comes to the lexicon of celebrity pro wrestlers.

"Bad Bunny is the greatest, the absolute, no peers whatsoever, greatest celebrity wrestler of all time," Henry said. "There is nobody close. Lawrence Taylor is right there, Pat McAfee did a hell of a job. But Bad Bunny is on another level."

