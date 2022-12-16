Liv Morgan Discusses Her Plans For Life After Wrestling

Liv Morgan has had quite a year, winning Money in the Bank and cashing in on Ronda Rousey to become "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion for the first time. After getting her start in 2014 as part of "NXT," Morgan went through several character transformations over the years before really shining across 2021 and 2022. At only 28 years old, it'd make sense if her in-ring career lasted a little while longer. However, that doesn't mean she isn't thinking about the future.

"I enrolled in classes to become a realtor, then eventually a broker, have my own brokerage," Morgan said on "Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder." Of course, the schedule of a professional wrestler can be a demanding one, which meant putting that particular dream on hold for the time being.

"It definitely took a backseat to my training. I had kind of a quarter-life crisis, where I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm not doing enough with my life,' so I picked up all these things, and real estate was one of them."

While Morgan does ultimately want to follow through with her real estate plans, that's not all she's been up to outside of the ring. Other ventures include her own soap business, as well as acting classes. So while real estate is always at the back of her mind, acting is where she sees herself after WWE.

"I think immediately, day after retirement, I'd like to be doing movies," she said. "I've had these opportunities luckily while I have WWE and their platform, so I kind of have my foot in the door with acting a little bit."

