WWE's Omos Opens Up About Trip To Japan, When He Could Return To The Ring

Former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Omos has not competed in a WWE ring since the "WWE SmackDown" before WrestleMania 40 more than a year ago. Despite his absence, Omos is still signed to WWE but was sent to Japan in January of this year for several matches with Pro Wrestling NOAH where he became a GHC Tag Team Champion. While joining "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Omos discussed his Japan trip and how it came about.

"What happened was I saw Tavion Heights of '[WWE] NXT' and Josh Briggs go to Japan. I was just watching the videos and everything and then as they were doing shows in Japan, the interview came out that, Great Muta, they asked him who would you love to have in Japan? The first name he mentions is me," Omos fondly recalled.

Omos said that he then pitched the idea of competing overseas to writers in Japan as well as to "WWE Smackdown" co-head writer "Road Dogg" Jesse James, a request that Road Dogg later informed him was approved and available. Omos also noted that at the time he felt a need to move away from America to experience a new culture and to learn more about himself, desires that Japan could and did satisfy.

"I had fun in Japan, it was so much fun," Omos continued before being asked about his return to the ring. "I don't know. I'm just waiting, patiently waiting. You know, I'm kind of in a great scenario where I'm like a special attraction show. Whenever that time comes, I'll be ready."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.