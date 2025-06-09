Big E Gets Emotional While Talking To Naomi About Briefcase Win On WWE MITB Post-Show

Naomi won her first Money In The Bank Ladder match last night at the namesake PLE, further building on her strong resume. A former women's champion in both WWE and TNA Wrestling, Naomi now has the opportunity at another championship match with the odds automatically in her favor with the briefcase. At the "Money In The Bank Post-Show," Naomi joined the panel where Big E gave her high praise, leading to the two having a genuine emotional moment.

"We started in FCW a week apart in August of 2009. I have known this women for 16 years and to see you have your best run now, to see everything you've been through the last several years, to see your growth, to see you go to TNA, to be a world champion, to see everything you put up with, you've endured and we don't even know the half of everything that you had to deal with to be 16 years into your time in this profession and have your best run yet," Big E lovingly said to and about Naomi.

The former TNA Knockouts World Champion thanked Big E for his words, acknowledging the length of their relationship while giving her appreciation for what he said. Naomi then addressed her 2023 WWE departure that led to her signing with TNA, feeling that the move was beneficial as it gave her a reset of her mindset and attitude. Naomi also admitted that she knew she had to make a change for her WWE return.

"I definitely felt that with this new revelation and evolution of women and this top-tier talent, I had to become something else to get back to the top and that's what I'm on this journey of doing and becoming now and everybody who don't believe in me, who don't like it, got something to say, better proceed with frickin' caution," Naomi exclaimed.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.