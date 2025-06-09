WWE CCO Triple H Says John Cena Has Earned Right To Retire 'Exactly The Way He Wants'

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is nearly halfway through his retirement tour and will be continuing his feud with R-Truth following last night's Money In The Bank PLE. There are mixed feelings from fans of how Cena is finishing his career but it is receiving reactions and selling merchandise which are two key factors in the success of a WWE superstar. At the "Money In The Bank Post-Show," WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque commented on Cena's retirement tour and impending farewell.

"John continuing on his farewell tour and, it's funny, I've known John for so long, watching him in this process right now and just how much he's enjoying it and how much fun he's having doing this and, I don't know, for me it's about everybody's enjoyment but it's about John's," Levesque would say.

Albeit receiving generational shock when the moment happened, Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber earlier this year with The Rock and Cody Rhodes is looked back on with some bitterness as Rock, who assisted in Cena's turning, was not present at WrestleMania 41 for Cena's title match against Cody Rhodes. Travis Scott's interference at WrestleMania along with the lukewarm reception for the match's quality has soured Cena's retirement tour for some.

"He has earned the right to do this exactly the way he wants it to do, and he's having the most fun I think I've ever seen him have so I'm incredibly happy for him," Levesque proudly said of Cena.

