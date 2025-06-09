Cody Rhodes Admits He & Jey Uso Were Drunk During WWE Fastlane 2023 Press Conference

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes were victorious last night at Money In The Bank defeating Logan Paul and the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. Uso and Rhodes have learned they can celebrate a win together, having done so in the past in liquid fashion that became immortalized online. At the "Money In The Bank Post-Show," Rhodes cleared the air about his and Uso's infamous press conference after Fastlane 2023 following their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship win.

"I got a confession to make. We did a press conference a long time ago; listen, I gotta own up to it, I gotta own up to it. We were drunk, and we had the best times of our lives!" Rhodes shouted for the live crowd at the post-show.

Uso, who joined Rhodes at the panel, was asked his feelings on sharing the ring with Rhodes again. Uso called Rhodes his brother from another mother, being able to pick up like they never left but they are in need a "dope" tag team name. Rhodes then shared a story from years prior in WWE when he and Uso had a tag match against each other in front of 700 people in Austria.

"We came up with this thing 'FSA' because somebody said, 'I don't know, there's only 700 people out there, maybe we don't go crazy.' You know what Jey Uso said? And I will never forget it til this day, we still joke about it, he said, 'Hell no. They paid their money. Full Speed Ahead," Rhodes recalled to cheers from the live crowd.

