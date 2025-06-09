Backstage Update On R-Truth's WWE Return At Money In The Bank 2025

Last week the WWE Universe was unified against the promotion for the decision to cut the beloved R-Truth, but many were overjoyed to see the veteran return to the promotion during Money in the Bank, where he turned on John Cena. This led many to question whether or not Ron Killings was released in the first place and if everything has simply been an elaborate work all along.

However, according to a recent report from Fightful, Killings wasn't cut as part of a storyline, and those high up in WWE admitted that he was genuinely let go. Killings was approached about returning, following the backlash to his release, but was not initially responsive to the company's overtures until WWE President Nick Khan reached out. The situation was reiterated to be not a work of any kind, despite Paul "Triple H" Levesque's intimations at the post-MITB press conference.

Additionally, sources told Fightful that Killings being brought back was something they viewed as a positive sign to appease both the fanbase as well as the locker room, who were equally as upset about the move.

The roster is described as "ecstatic" about Truth being back with WWE," before once again adding how the WWE brass were clear that Killings' original release wasn't a work. Family members and "people close to R-Truth" told Fightful that the deal was put together within the last week. Lastly, the report claimed that Killings plans to have one serious run in the ring, after which he'll officially retire from the industry.