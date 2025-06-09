Matt Hardy Reacts To AEW's Mariah May Landing In WWE NXT

Last week, the wrestling world was stunned when former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May made her shocking debut in "WWE NXT." Throughout 2024, May quickly became one of the hottest stars in AEW, with many fans believing she would continue to capitalize on her growth within the company for years to come. Instead, May decided to sign with WWE once her contract expired with AEW earlier this month, and inserted herself into the "NXT" women's division. Former AEW star Matt Hardy recently weighed in on "The Glamour's" WWE debut, stating that he expects her to be one of the biggest stars in the company's women's division in the near future.

"I think she's incredibly talented. I think she has a great thing going with the current embodiment of her character and her persona, she's got a great look. I feel like her going to "NXT" and now dipping her toes in the water of WWE and starting officially with WWE, that was her dream. That's what she wanted to do when she set out to get into pro wrestling, so God bless her ... I think she's going to do great in "NXT," I think she'll end up moving up to the main roster and she'll do great there and I think for years to come she'll be a staple in WWE's women division." He said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy"

Hardy also believes that it's good for the wrestling industry when talent are consistently signing with different promotions, explaining that it "freshens up" divisions and talent while being able to give individual stars a brand new start to their career.

