Matt Hardy Weighs In On Having WWE NXT Star Trick Williams As TNA Champ

Trick Williams surprisingly captured the TNA World Championship during a clash with Joe Hendry, and ever since then, he's been walking around with the promotion's biggest title while challenging anyone from TNA to dare take it off him. So far, Mike Santana and Elijah have been the only ones ready to recapture the title for TNA, but who could be the one to finally bring the title home?

During a recent episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Matt Hardy commented on Williams' reign as TNT World Champion and opined that it has been interesting to see so far. "I dig the fact that his first title defense was on NXT against Mike Santana," he said. "I'm really happy for Mike Santana to get that slot." Hardy then criticized William's match against Elijah, which included interference as the TNA star was screwed by AJ Francis and KC Navarro, but according to the veteran, Santana will be back.

"I even have a lot of faith that Mike might work his way right back up that ladder, and who knows what's gonna go down in New York?" Hardy added, noting that the next TNA Slammiversary will take place in Long Island, New York. "He's really excited for that event because that is his hometown, and he wants to rep in New York." Additionally, Hardy noted that all the stars in TNA will be doing everything they can to get the title back, and that Williams will end up having a massive target on his back with many challengers.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.