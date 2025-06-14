The Texas Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame Forgotten In Time

The WWE Hall of Fame is often the wrestling Hall of Fame at the forefront of wrestling fans' minds, even though many view it as the most illegitimate. There's, of course, the issue of the WWE Hall of Fame having no physical location, unlike the Baseball or Pro Football Hall of Fames, which reside in Cooperstown, New York, and Canton, Ohio, respectively. But perhaps more distressing is the criteria to get into the WWE Hall of Fame, which seems to be nonexistent beyond the whims of whoever was in charge. That was the case when WWE was run by Vince McMahon, and it has continued even now with Triple H in charge, and the lack of a formal criterion has led many to separate WWE from other wrestling Hall of Fames.

And make no mistake; there are plenty of those. While it also has no physical location, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame has become a go-to for wrestling fans, largely due to Dave Meltzer running it similarly to the Baseball Hall of Fame. As for Hall of Fames with physical locations, the most notable are the George Thagos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, located in Waterloo, Iowa, and the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame located in Albany, New York. Both Halls are overflowing with names fans will find in the Wrestling Observer and WWE Halls, and provide fans with places to go and learn about pro wrestling history in a way neither the WWE nor Observer Halls of Fame provide.