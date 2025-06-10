Sami Zayn Picks Up King Of The Ring Qualifying Win On WWE Raw After LA Knight Assist

Sami Zayn advanced to the next phase of the King of the Ring tournament with a little help from LA Knight during "WWE Raw."

The bout was the first of four four-ways separated between "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," pitting Zayn against Bron Breakker, Penta, and Dominik Mysterio. And for much of the bout it appeared as though Breakker would emerge as the winner, dominating over each opponent at different stages of the affair. Over the course of the match, Breakker sent Mysterio over the announcer's desk with a leaping crossbody from the apron and run through Penta on the outside with a spear. But he would be taken out of the contest by the interfering LA Knight, who had himself been cost by Breakker during the Money in the Bank ladder match, with a BFT before taking his leave through the crowd.

Meanwhile, Zayn delivered the Exploder Suplex followed up with a Helluva Kick to Mysterio in the ring, securing the pinfall victory to advance. His opponent in the quarter-finals will be decided in a four-way on "SmackDown" between Knight, Randy Orton, Aleister Black, and Carmelo Hayes. On the other side of the bracket is another "Raw" bout between Sheamus, Rusev, Bronson Reed, and a mystery competitor, as well as a "SmackDown" bout between Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Andrade. The final will be staged at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 28.