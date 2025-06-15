AEW's MVP Remembers Some Of His Favorite Opponents

During a recent episode of his podcast, "Marking Out," AEW star MVP spoke about some of his favorite performers to work with. Unsurprisingly, one of the wrestlers mentioned is a member of MVP's tight-knit faction, the Hurt Syndicate.

"One of my all-time favorite matches was a live event match I had with Shelton Benjamin in Tupelo, Mississippi," MVP said. "Shelton also claims it as one of his favorite matches, so that's an honor for me, because Shelton's had some amazing matches in his career."

MVP went on to recall that Edge (AKA Adam Copeland) was the world champion at the time, and he found himself in the difficult position of having to work a feud against The Great Khali, who MVP categorized as a less-than-stellar wrestler. While MVP was confident that Edge could help deliver in the main event, it meant that he and Benjamin would have more time in the ring, and it led to a match that both men were thrilled with.

"We put our heart and souls in that match," MVP stated. "I feel very confident that, in that situation, the people who bought a ticket that night didn't feel like they got ripped off."

The AEW star went on to compliment Edge as a performer, stating that he was more than just capable of getting people like Khali through their matches. He referred to Copeland as "God-tier" in the ring, and though he never wrestled against Edge, MVP has fond memories of tagging together.

Lastly, MVP noted that he had excellent in-ring chemistry with Chris Benoit. The two got comfortable enough together that Benoit let MVP call their matches in the ring, which was a rarity for the infamous wrestler.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Marking Out" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.