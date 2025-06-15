AEW's Tony Schiavone Says Indie Star 'Can't Beat' Getting Bryan Danielson's Endorsement

Former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson has been enjoying his retirement from full-time wrestling, but he has still shown his face backstage at AEW events in recent months, as well as the recent ACTION Wrestling event, DEAN~!!!2, which took place in Glendale, Arizona the night before AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. While he was there, he praised all of the luchadors that featured in the Torneo Cibernetico match, and called independent star Adam Priest, who faced Mad Dog Connelly in a Dog Collar match, the best independent wrestler in the world today, an endorsement that AEW announcer Tony Schiavone believes is unbeatable.

"Is that not a great endorsement? You can't beat that endorsement at all," Schiavone said on his "What Happened When?" podcast. "I saw Adam Priest the very next night because he hung around [for AEW Double or Nothing], I should have–I wanted to say something to him about it but I was just kind of busy, but I saw him from a distance. But yeah...you know he's right. Adam's great man, and listen, Bryan Danielson knows talent, he really does."

Priest has featured on AEW TV numerous times since 2020, primarily as an enhancement talent, as well showing up on episodes of "ROH on HonorClub." However, his time on the independent scene has been extremely fruitful, especially in the last few years. In ACTION Wrestling, he is a two-time ACTION Champion, the only man in history of the promotion to achieve such a feat, and in Deadlock Pro Wrestling, where he is the current DPW Worlds Champion, he is only the second man in the promotion's history to have held both the DPW Worlds, and DPW National Championships.

