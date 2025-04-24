AEW Is Co-Producing Tribute Shows For Dean Rasmussen

In April 2024, ACTION Wrestling helped produce the DEAN~!!! event over WrestleMania weekend, a diverse independent show that was put together to honor the memory of the late Dean Rasmussen, one of the founding fathers of the Death Valley Driver Video Review (or DVDVR for short) website, who passed away in May 2023. The show has since been heralded as one of the best independent events of the last year, and it has now been confirmed that AEW will be helping produce two sequel events. AEW President Tony Khan was a recent guest on the "Way of the Blade" podcast, where Phil Schneider, the author of the "Way of the Blade" book who helped produce the original DEAN~!!! event made the official announcement.

"What we're announcing here is not just a DEAN~!!! 2, but a DEAN~!!! 2, and a DEAN~!!! 3, in cooperation with our friends in AEW. We're going to be doing the first one...May 24th outside of the Scottsdale Arena, 7:30PM I think was the time. It's going to be a free show..." Schneider confirmed that both Mad Dog Connelly and Gringo Loco will be appearing at DEAN~!!! 2, as well as some AEW stars taking part as it takes place the night before AEW Double or Nothing on May 25.

As for DEAN~!!! 3, that will take place on September 4 at the ECW Arena, the night before ROH's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. However, Khan noted that the final confirmation needs to happen before DEAN~!!! 3 can officially be put together, but did note that the show would also be free, and most likely take place just outside of the ECW Arena, something Khan has wanted to do for some time as he thoroughly enjoys wrestling shows that are set outside.

