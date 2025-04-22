ROH Announces Death Before Dishonor At ECW Arena, Reschedules Supercard Of Honor

There have been some significant changes to Ring of Honor's upcoming schedule as two of their biggest annual events, Supercard of Honor and Death Before Dishonor, have been moved from their original dates and locations.

BREAKING: ROH returns to the legendary @2300Arena in Philly for Death Before Dishonor on Friday, Sept 5 — our first time back since 2021! History will be made where history lives. Ticket info coming soon. Additionally, Supercard of Honor has been rescheduled for Friday, July... pic.twitter.com/wbe2nvW7u8 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 22, 2025

Originally, Death Before Dishonor was scheduled to take place at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, July 11, the night before All Elite Wrestling presents All In Texas from Globe Life Field, but it will be Supercard of Honor taking place on that date instead. The status of Supercard of Honor was already up in the air as the event had been moved from its usual placing amongst the WrestleMania weekend schedule, to later on in the year at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday May 2. Fans who purchased for the original date will receive refunds from the original point of purchase, as well exclusive pre-sale opportunities for when Death Before Dishonor tickets go on sale.

Speaking of Death Before Dishonor, that event will now take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Friday, September 5. The 2300 Arena is more commonly known to some fans as the ECW Arena as it was the home venue for Extreme Championship Wrestling, and has since been used by companies like New Japan Pro Wrestling, TNA Wrestling, and even "WWE NXT" as recently as November 2024.

ROH has a long history with both the city of Philadelphia and the 2300 Arena. The company cited Philadelphia as their home location for much of their critically acclaimed run in the 2000s, but would only make the move to the old ECW Arena in 2008 from the Pennsylvania National Guard Armory. From there, ROH would tape almost all of their "ROH on HDNet" shows at the 2300 Arena, and frequently travelled there up until November 2021.