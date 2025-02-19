AEW Announces Date & Location For Double Or Nothing 2025

Double or Nothing was the event that technically started it all for AEW. The event has become known as an anniversary of sorts as the 2019 event was officially the first pay-per-view ever produced by the company, making the 2025 event the sixth anniversary of AEW. However, there will be something very different about this year's event as AEW hs officially announced that it will not be taking place in its traditional location of Las Vegas, Nevada. Instead, AEW Double or Nothing will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

As announced by @azcentral, one of #AEW's biggest events of the year, Double or Nothing, will be coming to you from the Desert Diamond Arena @DDArenaAZ in Glendale, AZ on Sunday, May 25! • VIP Early Access available now

• Presale Begins: Fri 2/21

• Tickets on Sale: Mon 2/24... pic.twitter.com/PF9wmsjUC7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2025

The news was revealed to help promote the February 19 episode of "AEW Dynamite" and the taping of the February 22 episode of "AEW Collision," which will both take place at the Arizona Financial Theater. AEW President Tony Khan was interviewed by the publication about the upcoming pay-per-view, and it's safe to say that he is very excited.

"We put on the best pay-per-view events in the wrestling business. The fans in the Phoenix area have been so incredible for AEW. We've done several shows around Phoenix and we've had great support from the fans. I had said after an amazing AEW event in Phoenix in the past that we would bring these great fans a pay-per-view event, because they deserve it." Tickets will go on sale on February 24, with a pre-sale taking place on February 21.

Double or Nothing was held in Las Vegas in 2019, 2022, 2023, and 2024, with 2020 and 2021 being the exceptions as they took place at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with WWE WrestleMania 41 being held at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, AEW may have felt it was best to take their anniversary show out of its usual home.