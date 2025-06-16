AEW's MVP 'Never Had A Bad Match' With Former TNA World Champion

Throughout his 25-year career, MVP has wrestled TNA star Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, on 13 different occasions, with the two competitors also having several matches on house shows. Although both men haven't been in the ring together for five years, MVP claims that Nemeth was one of his favorite wrestlers to work with, and felt that they consistently performed well whenever they competed against each other.

"Nic Nemeth's my dude. Dolph Ziggler, I love him. Sometimes I feel like he would oversell a little bit too much, some of the things he would do, you know it's his preference ... he's tremendous, he was a guy that I loved working with, I never had a bad match with him, he was awesome to work with. Some of his oversell stuff, a little bit for my taste but I have a lot of respect for that guy and his style." MVP said on "Marking Out."

MVP's latest match with Nemeth was in the 2020 Royal Rumble, but both wrestlers haven't had a singles match together since 2010, when they battled over the Intercontinental Championship on "WWE SmackDown." Despite MVP praising Nemeth for being one of his best opponents, his record in singles action against the TNA World Champion is 2-4, while also suffering numerous losses to him on live events.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Marking Out" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.